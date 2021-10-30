PPB: Person ‘grazed’ in shooting not the ‘intended target’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting “grazed” a person inside a house early Saturday morning in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a shooting around 1:48 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 130th Avenue.

Someone inside the house was grazed by a projectile, which police said was either a bullet or debris. PPB did not specify. Police said they do not believe the person was “the intended target.”

The victim, who was not identified, was not taken to the hospital as their injury was “superficial,” police said.

PPB recovered evidence from the shooting and is currently investigating.

There were no arrests or other injuries reported. Police did not release any details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.