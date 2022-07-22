PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Thursday night after a DUII crash on North Hurst Avenue, Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers tell KOIN 6 News they responded to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m., where they found a silver car in the middle of the road with a detached bumper.

The suspected driver has been identified as 31-year-old Damon Latrail McDonald, who police said crashed into an unoccupied parked car and appeared to be impaired.

PPB said they found a gun and a loaded magazine inside a bag laying in a child’s car seat. Officers seized the gun as part of the investigation.

McDonald was arrested and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and faces several charges including felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of intoxicants. PPB said he was also detained for a felony parole violation and cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failing to install an ignition interlock device.