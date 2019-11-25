Closings
PPB: Possible witnesses sought in child abuse case

Crime

Have you seen these men?

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PPB’s Child Abuse Team is seeking 2 individuals who might be witnesses to an on-going case. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 possible witnesses in an on-going case.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Team believes these individuals could have critical information related to the case. No other information about the case is being given.

If anyone recognizes these people, please contact Detective Todd Christensen at 503.823.0299 or at todd.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.

