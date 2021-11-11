PPB: ‘Prolific’ graffiti vandal arrested, may face charges in SoCal

On Wednesday, Jerry Mijangos, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man responsible for vandalizing numerous state buildings and a bank has been arrested after officers allegedly caught him tagging a building with graffiti in Southeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers arrested 25-year-old Jerry Mijangos of Gresham, who had defaced several Oregon Department of Transportation buildings before.

Portland police said 25-year-old Jerry Mijangos has defaced several state buildings and one bank, at times using the graffiti tag, “KASR.” (PPB)

Police investigated Mijangos for weeks, and they coordinated with several law enforcement agencies in Southern California where they suspect he has committed other crimes. PPB said officers worked with the Los Angeles County Parole and Probation office in writing an extraditable warrant for those charges.

In Portland, Mijangos was charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree.

PPB said more charges may come from previously documented vandalism.