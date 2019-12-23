PPB: Recent shootings are gang-related

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police said they believe the recent string of shootings is gang-related, and are worried about “retaliatory gun violence.”

Police did not specify which shootings were determined to have gang connections, but stated that the bureau has received reports of—on average—a shooting a day for the year of 2019. These shootings have resulted in deaths, injuries, and mental trauma for those targeted or in the surrounding community.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is deploying “enhanced patrols” and plans to collaborate with other law enforcement partners and organizations, like the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, in hopes of curbing the violence. Each reported shooting is already being investigated by the GVRT, however they are asking for the public’s assistance with information on the multiple open cases.

Anyone with information on a Portland shooting is asked to contact PPB’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously.