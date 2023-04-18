PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a rise in car thefts across Portland, PPB officers conducted a Stolen Vehicle Operation on Saturday, focusing on multiple areas in the East Precinct with a high number of reported stolen vehicles.

PPB says the operation resulted in 33 stops and 14 stolen vehicles recovered. There were a total of 11 arrests and officers say they also recovered two firearms.

Additionally, officers that conducted the operation gave out wheel locking devices to people that had their car stolen and recovered.

PPB says the East Precinct will continue to run these operations, using a “data-driven and evidence-based approach to conduct less stops with better outcomes.”