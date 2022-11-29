Raja McCallister, a 45-year-old from Portland, lost his life after a shooting Nov. 24

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The victim of a shooting that occurred on Nov. 24 in Portland’s Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood has been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Raja McCallister, 45, was declared dead at the scene when Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 8 p.m. Medical examination ruled the cause of death a homicide by gunshot wounds.

McCallister’s family was notified before his identity was released to the public.

A day after the shooting, Portland police arrested 63-year-old Teddy Wayne Hall on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.