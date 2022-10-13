PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau released a timeline of an early October deputy-involved shooting in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District.

At 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 5, Portland police say Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Rory McPherson was on routine patrol when he stopped Tristan William Borges, who was associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon parked on Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street.

Officials say while Borges was detained in handcuffs, he became uncooperative and yelled at a woman, who police now identify as 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge, in a Honda sedan who he was associated with. Juge reportedly brandished a gun – pointing it at Deputy McPherson.

According to PPB, three minutes later, the deputy radioed that he fired shots. Authorities say Borges, who was still handcuffed, then joined Juge in the Honda and the two drove away northbound on NE Grand Ave. PPB said the car was not pursued by police.

Authorities say minutes later, it was reported that the suspects’ car ran a red light and crashed with two other vehicles at NE Grand Ave. and NE Weidler St.

After he ran away from the scene of the crash, police found and arrested Borges who they say was hiding in a nearby parked car on NE Halsey St.

Juge was arrested at the scene of the crash, police said.

While investigating the case, police say they learned the Honda sedan was stolen and found a loaded handgun inside.

On October 7, Borges was booked into jail on several charges including attempted aggravated murder, assault and escape.

PPB said Juge was given medical aid on the scene for gunshot wounds she received during the deputy-involved shooting. Authorities say she was released from the hospital on Oct. 13 and was booked into Multnomah County Jail on 10 charges including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree attempted escape and first-degree theft.

Additionally, PPB said Juge faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless endangering of another person and resisting arrest – interfering with law enforcement.

Authorities noted Juge already had an existing arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Multnomah County.

Officials say Deputy McPherson was not injured in the incident — noting he is on critical incident leave, per standard protocol. The bureau added that the deputy is a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office assigned to the Transit Police Division.

“Deputy McPherson was threatened for doing his job, stopping a crime in progress and working to create safer communities,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “The dangerous and reckless actions of the suspects not only put Deputy McPherson’s life at risk, but placed many other community members in harm’s way.”

Authorities said PPB is leading the investigation in partnership with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information, photos or videos of the incident is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0441 or contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503-823-0768.