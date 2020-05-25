PPB reports arrests from focused patrol in Old Town, Pearl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police have reported that multiple arrests were made over the Memorial Day weekend as part of the bureau’s “high-visibility mission” in the downtown area.

During a Sunday morning patrol on Northwest Broadway near Northwest Flanders, officers said they stopped to speak to a man who had “illegally erected” a tent that was partially blocking the sidewalk. During that conversation, officers noticed the man was sitting next to a backpack that had a knife attached to it, and when officers went to move the backpack, citing safety concerns, they reported seeing a gun inside the tent.

Police said the man involved was arrested. In addition to the gun, police also found drugs and discovered that the suspect was a convicted felon who had failed to register as a sex offender. The suspect, who police have identified as 59-year-old Carlos Rodrigues-Lance, was booked into the Multnomah County jail on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful delivery of heroin, and failing to register as a sex offender.

The gun, drugs, and paraphernalia police reported finding on Carlos Rodrigues-Lance during a focused patrol. Sunday, May 24, 2020 PPB)

Later that same day, officers patrolling the same area stopped a man who police said had a warrant out for his arrest. Raphael Heller, 42, was arrested for that warrant.

Police said during the process of arresting the suspect, they found drugs, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, on him.

Heller was taken to jail where he faces additional drug charges related to the possession and “unlawful delivery” of heroin and meth.

Drugs and cash Portland police reported finding on Raphael Heller during their focused patrol. Sunday, May 24, 2020 PPB)

Sunday’s patrols were part of PPB’s focused patrol missions in the Old Town and Pearl Districts. Police also released arrest reports for Saturday’s patrol of the area. They are scheduled to last 30 days, after which PPB said they will reassess those neighborhoods’ needs.