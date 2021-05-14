PPB: Robbery suspect connected to March 31 stabbing

Willam Aho threatened another man with a whip before taking his property Thursday night. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A robbery suspect who was arrested in Portland Thursday night is also accused of stabbing and killing a 40-year-old man on the night of March 31, Portland Police reported Friday.

Portland Police said William Aho, 37, threatened another man with a whip before taking his property on the west end of the Morrison Bridge Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found and arrested Aho who was nearby.

When robbery detectives arrived on the scene, they learned that Aho was also connected to the March 31 murder of Jay Ahn.

Aho was booked into the Multnomah County jail on murder and robbery charges, according to police.

Detectives said they believe there may be more witnesses who have not come forward. Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or email him at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov. They can also call Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-9649 or email Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.