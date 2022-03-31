Police were able to arrest 26-year-old Kaylynn M. Spencer, a believed accomplice of the suspect, charging her with assault and robbery.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is searching for a man that allegedly assaulted another man after attempting to steal car parts on Thursday morning.

PPB says that the suspect is facing felony charges.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance outside a house in the 8900 block of North Kimbrell Ave., located in the Portsmouth Neighborhood. Upon arrival, they found a 64-year-old man injured, and multiple neighbors holding down a female suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Kaylynn M. Spencer, who was arrested on-scene.

According to police, when the victim saw someone trying to steal car parts from his vehicle, he went outside to confront the man, which led to an altercation. Spencer, who is believed to be an accomplice of the suspect, allegedly got involved and struck the victim with a metal file. Police say that Spencer was held down by a group of people in the neighborhood, including the victim’s wife, until officers arrived.

The victim suffered injuries to his head in the altercation according to police, but declined to go the hospital.

Spencer was booked into Multnomah County Jail on charges of second degree assault, second degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Police are still attempting to locate the male suspect.

If anyone has information about this case or the identity of the suspect, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-85658.