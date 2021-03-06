PPB: Second victim from Cully shooting dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A second victim from a March 1 shooting near Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 55th, in the Cully area has died, Portland Police said Saturday.

Gunshots were reported in the area, just a few blocks away from Rigler Elementary School at around 10:20 p.m. last Monday. When police arrived at the scene, they found the first victim, 21-year-old Jennifer Garcia, already dead.

The second victim, 20-year-old Charlie Borbon-Lopez was rushed to the hospital but later died from gunshot injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

