PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau released photos and video of downtown businesses being vandalized on Tuesday and is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects.

The protest damage came after a separate rally at Portland State University against the Supreme Court’s draft opinion suggesting the court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Investigators have surveillance video from the businesses and are looking to identify the suspects who vandalized the properties and others who appeared to cover those actively damaging property with umbrellas.

PPB said one video shows a person wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and distinctive black and white shoes who applied graffiti.

Another video shows someone wearing all black and a distinctive hat who is suspected of breaking windows.

Demonstrators also smashed windows at the Portland Exchange, based at the Hilton at SW Jefferson and Second, and graffiti was seen on nearby buildings.

Witnesses said shortly before the vandalism, a crowd near the site was dressed in all black with their faces covered. A KOIN 6 News crew saw another similarly dressed crowd interrupt the rally at PSU.

That night, police arrested one man, 31-year-old Luke Anderson, on charges of reckless burning and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 22-117206.