PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are asking for help identifying a man who was arrested after an alleged assault at a high school graduation at Providence Park.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, officers working special detail at Providence Park were alerted that security guards had been involved in a physical altercation with someone trespassing inside the park.

Officers learned the man entered the stadium without a ticket and sprayed attendees with hand sanitizer and knocked over a professional grade video camera. PPB said when security asked the man to leave, he assaulted two security guards.

According to PPB, officers tried to identify the suspect however he did not give his name or allow his fingerprints to be taken. Police arrested the man, who was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, harassment and first-degree criminal mischief.

Portland police are asking for help identifying a man who was arrested after an alleged assault at a high school graduation at Providence Park. June 17, 2022 (courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

PPB said he was released to get medical care, but has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-154269.