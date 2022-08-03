PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Sunday morning shooting on Northwest Couch Street.

Around 2:19 a.m., PPB said officers responded to a parking lot on NW Couch St. after the reported shooting.

On the scene, police said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound to his torso and provided life-saving emergency aid. PPB said he was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

PPB said they believe there were multiple witnesses to the shooting that left before officers arrived.

The bureau asks anyone that was near Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street on Sunday, July 31 around the time of the shooting, to contact detective Sara Clark at sara.clark@portlandoregon.gov or at (503)-823-0422.