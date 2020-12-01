PPB seeks public help solving 2017 homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers Oregon has relaunched an effort to solve a three-year-old homicide case that claimed the life of a Portland man.

Kacey Adam Platt, 33, was shot and killed on the night of Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in the area of SE Stark Street and SE 157th Avenue following a Craigslist sale gone wrong. Platt had met up with people he had contacted on the classifieds site to trade homegrown cannabis for drum set parts. The incident ended in gunfire and a car crash.

As officers contacted witnesses in the area of the shooting and crash, additional officers searched the neighborhood with K9 teams for the suspects involved in this shooting. No suspects were located as a result of the neighborhood search, PPB said.

To submit an a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime, head here.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.