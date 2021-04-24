PPB seeks public’s help finding who killed Robert Lewis in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who killed 34-year-old Robert Lewis IV two years ago in Lents.

On the evening of April 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the area of SE 93rd Avenue and Henry Street after receiving a report of a person injured in a shooting. Responding emergency crews found Lewis and pronounced him dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner would go on to rule his death a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound.

PPB said officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene but could not find a suspect.

“The Lewis family continues to grieve for the loss of their loved one and has shared photographs of Lewis to be released in the hopes that someone might have information about his death,” PPB said in a release Saturday.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime, head here — or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips.