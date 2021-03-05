Known felon in custody after SE Portland standoff

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence blocked roads in Southeast Portland Friday night as a wanted man, believed to be armed, locked himself in a vehicle and refused to exit for hours.

The standoff at SE 112th and Powell with PPB officers and a SERT unit also include Crisis Negotiation Team officers. The vehicle was surrounded.

Around 8:30 p.m. police said the known felon — who has a history with guns — was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.