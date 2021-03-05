Known felon in custody after SE Portland standoff

Crime

Standoff began early Friday night

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence blocked roads in Southeast Portland Friday night as a wanted man, believed to be armed, locked himself in a vehicle and refused to exit for hours.

The standoff at SE 112th and Powell with PPB officers and a SERT unit also include Crisis Negotiation Team officers. The vehicle was surrounded.

Around 8:30 p.m. police said the known felon — who has a history with guns — was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

  • The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)
  • The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)
  • The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team responds to a call in the 4300 block of SE 114th Avenue, March 5, 2021. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss