The suspect was fatally shot by police but no one else was injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man killed by a Portland police officer inside the Portland Astoria apartment building had an AR-15 rifle, authorities said in a release Monday.

Officers were sent to the Portland Astoria, 140 SW Columbia Street at 12:35 a.m. Sunday following a report from a community member who heard shots coming from the 8th floor.

A Portland police officer shot and killed a suspect inside the Portland Astoria apartment building in downtown Portland, January 14, 2024 (KOIN)

What followed over multiple hours included the officers tracking down what specific apartment the shots were coming from, evacuating residents and the activation of special teams within the PPB to assist.

After police on the scene heard more shots fired, an officer ended up shooting and killing a suspect and found an AR-15 style rifle next to the man, PPB said in a release Monday.

Police said they initially responded “within 6 minutes” to assess the situation at the downtown Portland Astoria building (located directly across the street from KOIN Tower). Officers immediately observed “bullet strikes in the hallway” and set about narrowing down what apartment the shots were coming from.

Officers then heard voices yelling, raising concerns someone could be in danger, and shots fired. They requested additional resources and sent out a shelter-in-place alert for residents. At 1:01 a.m., the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the situation.

A view from inside the Portland Astoria apartment building, where an officer-involved shooting left one person dead, January 14, 2024 (KOIN)

CNT started making rescue plans from inside the building while SERT positioned themselves outside from across the street to look inside the apartment windows, police said.

The yelling and shots ceased for over an hour, which was time that officers used to plan for evacuating the apartments closest to the suspect, police said. They arranged a warm place where evacuees could stage in the inclement weather until the crisis was over.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the occupant of the suspect’s apartment, including by phone and by officers making “loud hails from the hallway,” without any responses.

At 2:40 a.m., more shots were heard, and a neighbor reported bullets piercing their walls. Soon after that “one officer on the outer perimeter used deadly force,” the release said.

A black AR-15 style rifle with magazine on a floor was found next to a suspect following a fatal officer-involved shooting. Jan. 15, 2024 (courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

No one else was found inside the suspect’s home following officers breaching his door and searching the apartment. However, they did find the suspect injured. Paramedics were summoned and attempted to save his life, but the man died, officials said.

An AR-15 style rifle was found next to the suspect who police said would be identified after a medical examiner confirmed his identity and notified the family.

Bullet holes were also found in the man’s door and walls. However, no one else who lived in the building was injured and residents in neighboring units returned to their homes after the on-scene investigation was completed.

The officer who was involved in the shooting will be identified within 14 days of the incident, so long as there are no credible security threats, per PPB policy, officials said. The individual was placed on administrative leave following the incident, a standard protocol.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact either Detective William Winters (503-823-0466) or Detective Jason Koenig (503-823-0889) and reference case number 24-10954.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day released the following statement about the incident:

“Every time a gun is fired in our neighborhoods, whether by a community member or a police officer, it affects us all in profound ways. I recognize the impact these events have. There’s no question this was an extraordinarily dangerous and challenging incident, and I appreciate the dedicated service of the police bureau members involved. To the community, I pledge that we are investigating this fully and will share more information as soon as appropriate while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”