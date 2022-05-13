PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man after they say officers caught him trying to pull over another driver in a fake unmarked cop car.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were out looking for street racers on May 7 when they saw what looked like a patrol car with red and blue flashing lights chasing another car. The pursuit was headed west on North Marine Drive near Kelly Point Park, police said.

When police confirmed that the apparent patrol vehicle wasn’t one of theirs, they pulled the driver over at the corner of N Simmons Road and N Lombard Street.

Officers learned 20-year-old Jonathan Bautista-Limon had tried to stop the other driver, but they didn’t pull over until the real police got involved, PPB said. The victim was reportedly suspicious of the encounter with Bautista-Limon’s black 2019 Dodge Charger.

The fake cop car had a police-style push bumper, flashing lights, interior windshield lights and rear window lights. Police shared photos of the vehicle in a press release Friday.

Police shared photos of the black 2019 Dodge Charger they say Bautista-Limon used to impersonate an officer and try to pull over a driver. (Courtesy/PPB)

The back to the car, with flashing red and blue interior lights on the rear window. (Courtesy/PPB)

Police said Bautista-Limon had a “realistic” looking airsoft pistol and fake police badge. (Courtesy/PPB)

The white 2014 Chevrolet Caprice police also stopped. PPB said it had flashing white lights and a police stoplight. (Courtesy/PPB)

The belt and airsoft pistol police said they found inside the Caprice. (Courtesy/PPB)

Bautista-Limon also had a fake badge and “realistic” looking airsoft pistol, police said. He was arrested and faces a felony charge of criminal impersonation of a public servant.

PPB said another car was also stopped — a white 2014 Chevrolet Caprice — with a police spotlight and flashing white interior lights. Police said they found a tactical vest, airsoft pistol and belt with a holster inside the vehicle, although the driver was not charged with a crime.

Both vehicles were towed.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have fallen victim to an impersonator. Authorities asked anyone with information on the case, the cars or the suspect to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-121134.