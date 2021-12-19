PPB: Suspect at large in one of two deadly shootings

PORTLAND – Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings over the weekend in North and Southeast Portland.

The first happened near North Flint Avenue and Hancock Street in the Elliot neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of shots fired, and found one man dead on the scene.

The victim appeared to be lying in the middle of North Flint Avenue on an overpass bridge.

Police spent the evening looking for evidence in the street and in the grassy area outside of a building and nearby a homeless camp.

The suspect is still on the loose, PPB said.

It remains unclear who the victim is in this case.

A neighbor who lives about a block away said the violence is hitting close to home.

“Not being here while it happened but being a resident in the building the last three years, this is definitely out of the ordinary and it’s sort of just a little shocking. The city is going through a little bit of a rough patch it feels like this stuff is happening more and more often,” neighbor Patrick Clouser said.

In the meantime, police said they were able to make an arrest after a man was shot and killed outside a bar off Southeast Foster and 80th early Sunday morning.

Homicide detectives booked 26-year-old Borissean Washington of Portland on charges of manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Borissean Washington (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office).

Police said the victim will be identified when the autopsy is completed and family has been notified.

Authorities ask those with information regarding this case to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079 or Detective Tony Merill at 503-823-4033.

Police are also continuing to investigate the North Portland shooting and are asked to contact PPB Detective Jeff Pontius by email at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or at 503.823.0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov