PPB: Suspect found inside truck bed at McDonald’s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of stealing a box truck was arrested after he was found in the bed of a pick-up truck in the middle of a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The box truck was reported stolen just before noon on Tuesday. The owner of the vehicle had called the police while following the stolen truck toward the area of Southbound Interstate 5 at the Marquam Bridge.

Police found the car while in heavy traffic and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen car drove a short way away before fleeing on foot near Southwest Capitol Highway and I-5.

While officers were containing the area, a report came in about a man attempting to get into a customer’s pick-up truck going through the drive-thru at a nearby McDonald’s. Police said when they arrived at the scene, the driver of the pick-up covertly indicated to them that someone was hiding in the canopy-covered bed.

Once officers arrested the suspect, they identified him as the suspect of another stolen commercial truck involved in a hit-and-run. The suspect was identified as Shane Early.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and the stolen box truck was returned to the owner. Early faces multiple charges, including the unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and fleeing police. On Wednesday afternoon, Early entered a not guilty plea into the court. His next hearing is scheduled for Friday, November 29.

In addition to this case, police said Early is the suspect in a different stolen commercial truck incident with a hit and run. He also has an extensive criminal history that includes drug-related and theft convictions.