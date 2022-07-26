PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to run over an officer before escaping custody early Tuesday morning in the St. Johns neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a reported shooting just before 1:15 a.m. near the corner of North Fessenden Street and N Marcum Avenue. Multiple witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, one of them seeing a flash from the gun.

When officers arrived, PPB said they found a person they believed was involved in the shooting, but the suspect rammed a patrol car with a truck. The suspect then allegedly tried to run over an officer who was on foot, and the officer fired at him.

The suspect then hit another officer’s car and a pursuit ensued, police said. Shortly thereafter, PPB said they lost the suspect in the St. Johns neighborhood. He has still not been found.

Authorities said they don’t know if the suspect was injured from the officer’s shot and no police were hurt. Police said they informed Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office of the incident.

Homicide detectives are investigating, although police said it is per policy and did not state anyone had been killed.

N Fessenden Avenue is closed from N Columbia Way to N Marcum Avenue during the investigation, which is expected to last several hours.

Because an officer fired their weapon, PPB said it will conduct an internal review of the events early Tuesday morning.