PPB: Suspicious death in SE Portland now homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation into a suspicious death of man in Southeast Portland has shifted into a homicide investigation, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The body of Samuel Feltis, 31, was discovered on the evening of January 17 by officers responding to a call from the 3200 block of SE 90th Avenue.

Detectives soon launched an investigation which was followed by the state medical examiner deeming Feltis died from gunshot wounds. Thus, the result of the ME’s findings led PPB to declare Feltis’ death as a homicide.

According to PPB, the investigation remains open and investigators have asked that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or Detective William Winters at (503) 823-0466.