PPB: Teen hits attempted abductor in the face

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage girl told police she managed to get away from a man who got out of a white utility van and tried to grab her in the Lents neighborhood early Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday, Portland police said. The 13-year-old was walking in the 9600 block of SE Harold Street when she said the van stopped, called to her and asked for her phone number. Police said the girl ignored him and kept walking.

But the driver got out of the van and tried to grab her arm. She hit him in the face and he ran back to his van and drove off, police said.

The suspect is a black man of unknown age. He’s slim with an athletic build, about 6-feet tall with black hair, shoulder-length dreadlocks, a goatee and a mustache. He was described as wearing a black hoodie and black baseball cap with a red brim.

The white utility van had no windows on the side, but did have a hinged door on the right-side cargo area. The passenger compartment was “dirty and cluttered,” police said.

The girl was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact PPB at 503.823.3333. The case number is 19-419680.