PPB: Teens arrested for roles in carjacking near Laurelhurst Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested and charged with multiple crimes for their alleged roles in a carjacking early Sunday morning near Portland’s Laurelhurst Park.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were dispatched to the Kerns neighborhood just before 1 a.m. on a report that a person had just had their car stolen at gunpoint by two teenagers.

After arriving in the area of SE 31st Avenue and SE Pine Street, officers found the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. PPB said the car eluded police and was driving so erratically that the pursuit had to be suspended in order to keep the community safe.

Soon after the chase, police found the car unoccupied near SE 28th Avenue and SE Hawthorne Street. Officers subsequently found two teens matching the descriptions of the suspects and took them into custody.

No gun was found during a search of the area where the teens were apprehended.

Both suspects have been charged with Robbery I, Robbery II — one of the two also faces Attempt to Elude.