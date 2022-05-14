PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In another move to curb street takeovers, the Portland police will now be able to tow cars whose drivers don’t have valid licenses and lack of insurance.

Officials with PPB said Saturday the policy change “brings the Bureau in line with both neighboring law enforcement agency common practice and state law authorization for towing.” They also said public comment was strongly in favor of this policy change.

Even though the policy has been changed, it does not require cars be towed. Officers are urged to “exercise discretion” before towing and impounding vehicles.