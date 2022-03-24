PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A trove of lottery tickets was recovered by police after they arrested a man connected to two burglary cases and a stolen car, the Portland Police Bureau said Thursday on Twitter.

(Courtesy/PPB)

According to PPB, an officer on night shift recognized and arrested 30-year-old Logan Huntington. Police did not immediately clarify the details leading up to the arrest.

Photos provided from the bureau showed the interior of a car and a stockpile of numerous lottery tickets police said they seized as evidence in the investigation.

Huntington was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.