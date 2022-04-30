PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were found dead in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide shooting early Saturday in Southeast Portland.

Around 2:06 a.m., officers found two adults dead after responding to a report of shots fired near the corner of SE 141st Avenue and Woodward Street.

Neither have been publicly identified, and police have closed off the area.

Few other details were immediately available. In a press release sent Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said officers are not looking for suspects but detectives are investigating it as a murder-suicide “based on initial information at the scene.”

PPB asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503.823.2092 or Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395.

Saturday’s shooting marks a continued trend of gun violence in SE Portland and a deadly week for the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. On April 23, officers on patrol found a 52-year-old father, Jose Monroy Castaneda, shot to death near the corner of SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Monroy Castaneda’s death has been ruled a homicide. No information has been released on a suspect so far, and no arrests have been reported in that shooting.

This is a developing story.