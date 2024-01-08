PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has confirmed to KOIN 6 News that a suspect wanted by federal authorities has been caught in Southeast Portland.

A PPB spokesperson said the individual, who was being sought by U.S. Marshals, was caught in a shed in southeast Portland and that no force was used to apprehend them.

In an earlier release, PPB said they were called in to assist U.S. Marshals in apprehending a “wanted subject” who may be armed.

The individual who was being sought after fled, prompting a Public Alert emergency notification to local community members in the Centennial Neighborhood.

This all unfolded around 4:50 p.m. when PPB’s East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 166th Avenue and Southeast Haig Drive to assist the marshals. After the suspect fled, the PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team also came to assist, officials said.

The Gresham Police Department also assisted PPB by providing units to respond, a Gresham PD spokesperson told KOIN 6 News.

Residents had been advised, through the alert, to remain indoors as law enforcement agents combed the area of Southeast 164th Avenue to Southeast 167th and Southeast Haig Drive to Southeast Bush Street.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.