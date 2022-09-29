PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly selling drugs to minors near Cleveland High School in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau announced.

PPB said the arrest came after an officer responded to a report of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student just before 11:15 a.m. Authorities learned the student might have been with a man identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Ash Clark of Portland who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During the investigation, PPB said the teen was found safe and officers arrested Clark near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 21st Avenue. PPB said their investigation also revealed that Clark was selling drugs to other minors near the school.

Clark was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces several charges including unlawful delivery of MDMA to a person under 18 and unlawful delivery of cocaine along with an arrest warrant.

PPB noted that Clark is also on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold pending federal drug charges related to this case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact PPB’s Narcotics and Organized Crime unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-261262.