PPB: Wanted felon arrested at Mt. Tabor home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a wanted felon at a home in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood on Thursday.
The East Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team discovered that a felon with outstanding warrants was at a home on SE Yamhill Street. On Thursday, Jan. 9, NRT officers, along with the Street Crimes Unit, went to the home and arrested 33-year-old Richard Bond. Police said he tried to escape out the back window but officers caught him.
In the home, officers also found a handgun, 2 rifles, and ammunition.
Bond was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on the outstanding warrant from Washington County and 3 counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.
