PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB identified the man as 27-year-old Nasradin Hassan, who authorities say was wanted in connection to a domestic violence case, identity theft cases and theft.
Officers responded to the reported shooting at the NE MLK and NE Everett St. intersection. PPB said they found Hassan a short time later and arrested him.
Police said they also recovered a 9mm Kimber handgun, which was also from the theft case.
No injuries were reported from the shooting, according to PPB.