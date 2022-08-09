PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB identified the man as 27-year-old Nasradin Hassan, who authorities say was wanted in connection to a domestic violence case, identity theft cases and theft.

Officers responded to the reported shooting at the NE MLK and NE Everett St. intersection. PPB said they found Hassan a short time later and arrested him.

Police said they also recovered a 9mm Kimber handgun, which was also from the theft case.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, according to PPB.