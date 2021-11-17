PPB witnesses shooting, arrests suspect

Ruger semiautomatic pistol with laser sight sits next to a loaded magazine and round of ammunition (PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect is facing multiple gun charges after officers witnessed a shooting just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday near North Lombard and North Mobile Street, Portland police said.

Officers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jessie L. Hall of Portland who approached a vehicle and shot the vehicle’s occupant as they ran away.

According to authorities, Hall began to drive away until crashing in the area of North Farragut and North Curtis Avenue. Hall ran on foot into a nearby home.

Police then located Hall and convinced him to surrender. On the scene, officers recovered a .380 Ruger on the scene.

Police have not found the shooting victim.

Hall was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center – facing multiple gun charges including charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

PPB asks anyone with information about this case to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-321330.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to a felony arrest of an unsolved case.