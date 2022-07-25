Portland police seized guns, money and drugs during a traffic stop on July 25, 2022. (Courtesy: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a woman early Monday morning for allegedly carrying weapons and illegal narcotics in a stolen vehicle.

Thirty-year-old Sage Alekandr Molnar faces multiple felony charges, including possession of an illegal weapon, possession of meth and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say that an officer was positioned at the intersection of 112th and Division St. when they discovered that the car in front of them was stolen. After arresting Molnar, who was armed with a spring-loaded knife and a handgun, the officer located additional firearms and ammunition inside the car, along with money and drugs.

This is an ongoing investigation.