PPB: Woman stabbed in Hazelwood neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was stabbed in the Hazelwood neighborhood Monday night, said Portland Police.

The stabbing was reported in the area of the 300-block of SE 129th Avenue. East Precinct officers responded and found a woman who had been assaulted.

She was taken to the hospital with what police described as “non-life threatening” injuries.

Police said a suspect was detained following the attack, but did not identify that person. Officers from PPB’s Special Victims Unit are assisting in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with knowledge of this stabbing is asked to contact the Portland Police.