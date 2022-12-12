PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cleveland High School went into lockdown Monday after a 16-year-old student was shot outside the school, Portland Public Schools says.

According to PPS, the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The safety of our students is our foremost priority and we stand in solidarity with those working to prevent senseless acts of gun violence in our community,” PPS said.

Portland police said officers responded to the school just before 12:35 p.m. after a 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the area. According to witnesses, two vehicles may have been involved, but neither vehicle stayed at the scene of the shooting.

A KOIN 6 News photojournalist on the scene could see shell castings in the street along with several police units around 1 p.m. A parent of a Cleveland student then told the photojournalist that his son texted him, saying students were hiding under their desks while under lockdown.

The shooting victim walked to the hospital to get treated for their injuries, according to police.

Southeast Franklin Street will be closed from Southeast 26th Avenue to Southeast 28th Avenue while police investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call (503)823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-329000.

This is a developing story.