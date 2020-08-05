Suspect sought after ‘brutal’ attack on 74-year-old Lake Oswego woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego Police gave more details in the brutal attack that occurred during a home invasion last week during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

In the press conference, police announced a 74-year-old Lake Oswego woman was brutally assaulted in her home on South Shore Boulevard on Thursday night. Police said the woman was coming inside the house through her garage when the assailant attacked. Thankfully, her husband discovered her a short time later and called for help.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated for serious injuries.

Police described the suspect as a white female, likely 25 to 35 years old. She has tan skin, naturally curly hair, and is about 5-foot 6-7. Authorities say the suspect may have been in the area for about 5 days before the attack and asks neighbors to check any camera footage from that night.

“It is important to remember that while this is a scary incident and someone was injured, these types of incidents are extremely rare,” Sgt. Tom Hammond said. “While the community should be careful and aware of their surroundings… it is not something we want the community to panic about or be unnecessarily scared for their safety over.”

A family member of the victim was present and expressed his disbelief over how someone could do this to a person — much less to a 74-year-old woman.

Information on the case remains limited. Authorities are asking for anyone who may have seen a person walking in the area around the time of the attack Thursday night to call the police department.