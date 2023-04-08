One person died and 5 others hurt in this head-on crash on TV Hwy near NW 341st in Cornelius, November 17, 2018 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Forest Grove resident was convicted on 7 charges, including manslaughter, for the 2018 crash that killed a young woman and sent 5 others to the hospital.

On November 17, 2018, Samuel Castro-Muro, 42, was driving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that crossed the center line near NW 341st along Tualatin Valley Highway and slammed into a Honda Accord.

The Honda, with 4 people inside, briefly caught fire. One of the Honda passengers, 25-year-old Al Hera Islam, was visiting from New Jersey. She died at the scene. The other passengers were rushed to the hospital.

Castro-Muro and his passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment of “serious to critical injuries” suffered in the high-speed crash.

Once he recovered, he was charged with numerous counts.

On April 4, 2023, he was sentenced on 7 charges: manslaughter, 3 counts of assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

He received a 75-month prison sentence for the manslaughter charge and the permanent suspension of his driver’s license. He will also be on post-prison supervision for 3 years.