Prison the next stop for Washington County child molester

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man convicted for repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl in Tigard will spend the next 10 years in prison.

Daniel Jay Peckron was convicted of 3 counts of 1st-degree sexual abuse by a Washington County jury in November 2021. On Friday, he was sentenced to 125 months in prison, the Washington County DA’s office said.

After the girl reported the molestation in January 2021, Tigard police and the Oregon DHS investigated. Peckron, 55, was arrested and denied the allegations.

In a statement, Deputy DA Rayney Meisel said, “This child endured years of disparate abusive treatment at the hands of the defendant. We commend her for finding the strength to speak up and thank the supportive adults in her life who gave her the safe space to speak up in.”