‘Professional thief’ admits to shoplifting 1,000+ times

Barry Sanders was sentenced to 20 months in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Justice has caught up to a man who’s confessed to stealing from Portland stores hundreds of times.

Barry Sanders was sentenced to 20 months in prison and five years of formal probation, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Deputy District Attorney Kevin Demer described 58-year-old Sanders as “a professional thief with theft convictions over four different decades.”

Sanders told the court he shoplifted from Portland stores more than 1,000 times but was only caught less than 10% of the time because he’s “a talent, professional thief.”

This weeks’ sentence comes after Sanders pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree theft and three counts of 2nd-degree theft.

After his release from prison, Sanders won’t be allowed into any Target, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Home Depot or WinCo store during his five-year probation period. A violation will send him back to prison for 26 months, officials said.