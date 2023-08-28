PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A “prolific car thief” identified as a person of interest in a Multnomah County Auto Theft Task Force investigation was indicted on Thursday after eluding officers in a stolen vehicle earlier in August, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities announced 35-year-old Johnathan Hanna was indicted on 20 charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle; six counts of identity theft; computer crime; felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

On Aug. 17, officials said Gresham police officers took a stolen vehicle report from a victim, who also provided video evidence of the theft.

The next day, Portland Police Bureau officers on patrol in southeast Portland found Hanna in the stolen vehicle parked outside of an apartment building, the DA’s office said. According to authorities, Hanna drove away as officers approached the vehicle on foot.

Despite officer’s attempt to stop the vehicle with spike strips, which deflated the vehicle’s passenger-side tires, Hanna continued driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, officials said.

PPB air support video later captured Hanna getting out of the vehicle and fleeing from officers on foot before his arrest, the DA’s office said.

Officers said they found “five pieces of identification” belonging to the owner of the vehicle and that Hanna used one of the victim’s credit cards to make a purchase shortly after the vehicle was stolen.

The DA’s office noted “Hanna is well known to local law enforcement as a prolific car thief” and previously served 30 months in custody after he was convicted on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge. Authorities said Hanna also has two pending cases in Multnomah and Washington counties.

The district attorney’s office said Hanna was identified as a person of interest in an Auto Theft Task Force investigation and said the office will “seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”