‘Prolific ID thief’ on run after buying $36K Dodge Charger

Undated photos of Anatoly Kutsar released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on June 11, 2021

Anatoly Kutsar has been under investigation for months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old man labeled “a prolific, wanted identity thief” is on the run after authorities said he used a stolen ID to buy a $36,000 Dodge Charger on Friday.

Anatoly V. Kutsar bought the car from a local dealership in Clark County. When detectives closed in, he fled in a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with a Washington plate of BWC 5287, officials said.

The Dodge Charger was recovered.

Kutsar has been under investigation since Februrary. In March, detectives got a search warrant at his home and found nearly 20 ID cards from Washington, Oregon, Texas and Florida, all with his image but using different names.

There is an active felony warrant in effect for Kutsar. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.