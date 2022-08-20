Photos of Emile Laurent: Right, 2018, left driver’s license 2021. (Released by PPB, August 20, 2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of an effort “focusing on prolific and impactful taggers,” Portland police released photos of a 22-year-old wanted on a felony warrant.

Emile Anthony Laurent is wanted for allegedly causing “tens of thousands of dollars in damage” in unspecified incidents in the city. The investigation began in February 2022 and included a search warrant for his home.

Heavy markers seized in a search of Emile Laurent’s home in Portland. Released by PPB on August 20, 2022

During that search, authorities said they seized evidence. including “heavy markers” and “a paper bag full of markers.”

Laurent is white, 5-feet-4, about 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s facing a 1st-degree criminal mischief charge. Anyone who sees Laurent is asked to call 911. Anyone with tips is asked to email the Neighborhood Response Team: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov

