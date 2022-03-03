The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner.

A Proud Boys member pleaded guilty on March 1 for unlawful use of a weapon related to an Oregon City bar fight in August 2020.

Clackamas County’s District Attorney’s Office had indicted Cole Robert Scott, 27, on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and failure to perform the duties of a driver, but the latter charges were dropped as Scott pleaded guilty to the weapons charge, according to court documents.

Scott was a 25-year-old Gresham resident when he got into the bar fight at Rodder’s Grub and Pub on Molalla Avenue; he’s now a resident of Yuba City, California.

On April 18, Scott is scheduled to be sentenced to 10 days of jail time and 18 months formal probation. The maximum sentence for unlawful use of a weapon is five years of jail and a $125,000 fine.

Scott had allegedly discharged a firearm within city limits during the fight. During the initial physical disturbance involving Scott, police reported that a man sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not locate anyone that was struck by Scott’s gunfire.

PMG PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING – A dueling protest was declared a riot after fighting broke out at Clackamette Park in Oregon City on Friday, June 18.

PMG PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING – In June 2021, a man wears the uniform of the Portland Proud Boys while facing off with local antifa demonstrators in Clackamette Park in Oregon City.

In the aftermath of a June 2021 riot at Clackamette Park, Oregon City canceled Proud Boys leader Daniel Tooze’s reservation for a picnic shelter at the park. An official statement by Oregon City staff called the June 18 violence “unacceptable and does not represent the values and expectations” of the city, community or businesses.

Two participants in a Northeast Portland clash between left- and right-wing groups last August were charged with several felony crimes related to the incident.

Oregon City resident Miles Furrow, 41, is facing four counts of second-degree assault with a weapon, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of rioting, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Jan. 31.

Furrow, who was arraigned on Jan. 31, has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Named as a co-defendant in the charges for the August 2021 riot in Portland is Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, whose participation in events organized by far-right groups, including Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, is well-documented.

PMG FILE PHOTO – Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese

Toese’s charges include four counts of second-degree assault with a weapon, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of rioting and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Toese, 25, was in custody in Washington state, where he is reportedly facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to his alleged involvement in storming the grounds of the governor’s mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested in Clark County, Washington, in December, according to media reports.

PMG FILE PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING – Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese fires a non-lethal weapon during a skirmish with left-wing brawlers.

The Aug. 22, 2021, clash where Furrow and Toese’s alleged crimes took place occurred along Northeast 122nd Avenue in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood near the parking lot of a former Kmart, where there was a rally associated with the Proud Boys.

Members of the right-wing group brawled with left-wing anti-fascists who showed up to the previously planned rally.

Combatants set off fireworks, threw projectiles, used pepper spray and fired paintball and airsoft guns at each other.