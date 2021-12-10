‘Former Proud Boy’ sentenced to 10 years for crimes during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Self-proclaimed Proud Boy, Alan Swinney, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of 11 criminal charges, officials said.

Following a six-day trial in October Swinney was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of Mace in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon (paintball gun), and Pointing a Firearm at Another.

The 50-year-old committed all charged crimes in a two-day span in August of 2020. According to court documents, Swinney moved to Oregon from Texas during 2020 and didn’t have gainful employment or other ties to Portland.

He was arrested by Portland police on September 30, 2020 weeks after an indictment was issued. Swinney was denied his motion for release after his bail was set at $534,000. Swinney plead not guilty to all 12 charges against him.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, the prosecution was able to prove Swinney assaulted several people and commit crimes based on his white nationalist beliefs. Swinney spread his beliefs through threats and incentivizing politically motivated violence on social media.

Officials said he shot a man’s face with a paintball gun leading to serious eye injury and sprayed bear mace in multiple people’s faces. Videos showed Swinney pointing a loaded Ruger .357 magnum at a crowd. No shots were fired.

Swinney was also accused of shooting multiple people with paintballs.

Meg McClain sued Swinney for $250,000 in September 2020. Court documents said McClain claimed she was intentionally shot in the chest by Swinney while she peacefully observed a rally outside the Justice Center.

The lawsuit alleged Swinney has shown a previous history of irresponsible gun ownership, such as “traveling to Oregon to organize substantial and purposefully violent rallies and events.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Vasquez said Swinney was a “White nationalist vigilante cow-boy,” while Swinney and his lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense against “agitators” who wouldn’t stop harassing him.