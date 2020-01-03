PSU student’s hijab taken, woman faces bias crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young woman facing 5 charges for an alleged assault on a Muslim woman in Portland is now being sought by police after failing to appear in court.

Jasmine Renee Campbell was arrested December 13 on an unrelated issue, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. But she’d been under investigation since the alleged incident happened on November 12, 2019.

That night, the DA’s office said, a 24-year-old PSU foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia was at a TriMet stop in the 900 block of SW Yamhill when a woman, later identified as Campbell, grabbed her hijab off her head.

Campbell, 23, then allegedly tried to choke the student with the hijab, but managed to push Campbell away.

Campbell then allegedly took the hijab by force, then rubbed it “on and across multiple expose sexually intimate parts of her body,” the DA’s office said.

The student reported it to the police and, documents show, she no longer feels safe wearing a hijab.

Campbell was scheduled to appear in court January 3 but didn’t show up.

She is charged with 2 bias crimes, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief.