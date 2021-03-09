Public’s help needed identifying person involved in downtown incident

Still images of the incident that occurred during the evening hours of September 23, 2020 outside a restaurant near the intersection of SW 6th Avenue and SW Main Street (Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has launched an effort to identify a witness and possible victim from an incident that took place on September 23 in Portland.

Investigators are trying to identify a person involved in a confrontation outside of a restaurant near the intersection of SW 6th Avenue and SW Main Street downtown. The person was wearing dark-colored boots, dark-colored pants, a long-sleeved hooded jacket or hooded sweatshirt, a bright orange-reflective vest, a black cap, and possibly eye glasses, according to officials.

Still images of the incident that occurred during the evening hours of September 23, 2020 outside a restaurant near the intersection of SW 6th Avenue and SW Main Street (Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office)

Still images of the incident that occurred during the evening hours of September 23, 2020 outside a restaurant near the intersection of SW 6th Avenue and SW Main Street (Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office)

The office said that no additional details can be provided under ORS 192. 345 (3) and the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct. Anyone with information on this case–including the person depicted in the photos released, or anyone with additional video–is urged to call the county’s Case Tip Line at 503-988-0340.