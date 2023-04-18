PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation turned homicide investigation after a woman’s body was discovered near an abandoned barn in Ridgefield over two weeks ago.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the woman found was Joanna Speaks, 32, of Oregon. The cause of her death was not publicly disclosed, with officials saying “no further details regarding the circumstances of the body are being released at this time.”

Authorities believe Speaks’ body was moved to the barn at 8004 South 5th Street where deputies ultimately found her the evening of Saturday, April 8.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone that is aware of suspicious activity at or near the barn within recent weeks to call their tipline at 564.397.2847. Further, anyone that has information about where or who Speaks has been staying with or recently associated with to contact CCSO.