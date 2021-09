PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wave of purse snatchings has come to Vancouver, with multiple people having lost their belongings to thieves in the last several days, police said.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, these crimes have happened at the waterfront and in retail store parking lots on the west side of the city.

Police said thieves are usually escaping in a car and using the victims’ credit cards later. VPD is asking people to remain vigilant and report any crime they see.